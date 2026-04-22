Dr. Oz Gushes Over Trump’s Virility: ‘Healthy as a Bull!’ — ‘His Testosterone Was Great!’

Trump Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services head Dr. Mehmet Oz gushed that President Donald Trump is “healthy as a bull!” amid concern from some in the media over his health.

Health transparency has been a consistent issue with Trump, most recently over consistent bruising on his hand, swelling in his lower extremities, neck rash, and his mental acuity. The White House has pushed back on all of those concerns.

Oz was a guest on Wednesday’s edition of the Pod Force One podcast with Miranda Devine, during which Trump’s health came up. Dr. Oz enthused about the president’s testosterone level and claimed Trump eats much healthier at home than he does on the road:

DR. MEHMET OZ: So I had him on and I challenged him to all these issues that have been circulated in the press about his health.

He answered them well. Then he pulled out a piece of paper that had a recent, that week’s doctor’s note with all of his lab results.

I was stunned! So I opened it up and I read the note and I mean, his testosterone was great!

You know, his regular blood tests were great. The one problem was his weight, which he to this day gives me a hard time about.

But I told him what I…

MIRANDA DEVINE: He’s lost weight though.

DR. MEHMET OZ: Yes, he looks good.

MIRANDA DEVINE: He’s 79, that’s a huge job, he doesn’t sleep, he seems to have lots of stamina. What is it about him that allows him to keep going and is it a worry that maybe he needs to lose more weight or do more exercise or sleep more?

DR. MEHMET OZ: I think President Trump is healthy as a bull!

MIRANDA DEVINE: Yeah.

DR. MEHMET OZ: And I think his success to longevity, as well as good health, is his incredible passion for what he’s doing. He believes 110% in the things that he’s going, that’s an infectious process because you get everyone else around you to understand why these are really important issues, and he’s always there for you.

MIRANDA DEVINE: So that’s more important than McDonald’s, maybe.

DR. MEHMET OZ: Yeah. Well, he defends his decisions about food and fast food by saying that when he’s on the road, he doesn’t want to get sick.

So he eats at large brands because he knows they’re not going to skimp on the quality of the food.

But you know, when you eat with them normally, he’s not always doing that.

MIRANDA DEVINE: No, no, he is quite healthy in the White House.

DR. MEHMET OZ: Yes, he generally eats food that is pretty good for him, but he is a remarkably focused individual. And I think that has that has made it such a joy to work with him in this administration, because when I call him with problems, he’s very mission-oriented and he’s also solution-driven and he has hired and surrounded himself with wonderful human beings.