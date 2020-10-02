The White House physician on Friday cleared Vice President Mike Pence to resume normal activities after he received a negative diagnosis for the coronavirus.

“Earlier this morning under my care, Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for COVID-19,” White House Physician Jesse Shonau wrote in a memorandum released to media. “Under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, the vice president is not considered a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID, including President Donald J. Trump. Vice President Mike Pence does not need to quarantine.”

Shonau added that Pence “remains in good health and is free to go about his normal activities.”

The assessment clears Pence to participate in a previously scheduled debate with the Democratic nominee for vice president, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), which is set to take place in Salt Lake City on October 7. According to BuzzFeed’s Ruby Cramer, the University of Utah — where the event is scheduled to take place — says the debate is still on.

New: The University of Utah is set to host the VP debate as planned this Wednesday, spokesman Shawn Wood tells me. Their policy will require everybody inside the security perimeter — save for the three people onstage — "to wear masks at all times," Wood says. — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) October 2, 2020

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Thursday, just two days after participating in a debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Biden’s campaign said Friday that he had tested negative for the virus.

Neither campaign has said whether they hope to proceed with two subsequent presidential debates, which are scheduled to take place in Miami on October 15 and in Nashville on October 22.

