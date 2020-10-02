MSNBC reported Friday that both Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have tested negative for the coronavirus.

“Some important news to share at this point, a senior Biden campaign official tells me the former vice president has tested negative for the coronavirus, an important, important signal from the campaign at least that if there was any interaction with him, his team that was close to any members of the Trump team that would have been exposed, at this point he has tested negative,” MSNBC reporter Mike Memoli told host Andrea Mitchell.

The news follows President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive diagnoses. Biden was last with Trump during Tuesday’s presidential debate, but the candidates did not come into contact with each other due to coronavirus concerns.

Unfortunately, tests are not 100 percent accurate, and false negatives could still be a possibility for Biden and Harris, as it can take days or even weeks after infection to detect the coronavirus via test.

Biden, reportedly, has no intention of scaling back his campaign, an idea floated by CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, and will appear at a Friday event in Michigan.

Biden has also taken to Twitter to report that his wife Jill Biden has tested negative as well:

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

“I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” he wrote.

