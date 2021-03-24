VP Kamala Harris Says Border Situation is ‘A Huge Problem’: ‘Yes We Are’ Frustrated, But ‘We Are Dealing With It’

Vice President Kamala Harris said that the situation with unaccompanied minors at the southern border is “a huge problem,” and that while President Joe Biden’s administration is dealing with it, they are “frustrated.”

VP Harris gave a wide-ranging interview to CBS This Morning anchors Gayle King and Anthony Mason, and among the topics was the issue that many have tried in vain to get the administration to call a “crisis”: the unaccompanied minors who are crowding Border Patrol facilities.

In a potential preview of President Biden’s positioning ahead of his first formal press conference, the veep projected a strong acknowledgment of the problem’s scope, while steering clear of the “c”-word and expressing reassurance.

“It’s chaotic, some are calling it a crisis,” King said, and added that there “doesn’t appear right now to be a game plan.”

“Okay look, it’s a huge problem. I’m not going to pretend it’s not. It’s a huge problem,” Harris said. “Are we looking at overcrowding at the border? Particularly of these kids? Yes. Should these kids be in the custody of HHS… instead of the Patrol? Yes. Should we be processing these cases faster? Yes.”

“This is, however, not going to be solved overnight,” Harris said, and went on to detail the challenges involved, particularly those presented by the actions of the previous administration.

“Will you and the president be going down to the Border anytime soon?” King asked, to which Harris replied, “At some point, absolutely we will go down to the border, and I’ve been the border.”

Harris added that Secretary of Homeland Security Alex Mayorkas and other officials have traveled to the affected regions to address the “root causes” of the migration.

But there are 500 children a day, and we don’t have enough housing already, who are crossing into the border,” Mason interrupted, and asked, “What do we do, in the meantime, to stop it?”

Several reporters have suggested the administration stop accepting unaccompanied children. Harris did not.

“Well, we do what we need to do to actually reconstruct the systems, Anthony, that are about processing these cases, and that is taking some time.”

“Look we’ve been in office less than a hundred days we’re addressing it, we’re dealing with it, but it’s going to take some time, and are we frustrated? Are you frustrated? Yes, we are,” Harris concluded.

Watch above, via CBS.

