WATCH: 98 Times Trump Disparaged Babies By Using Them as an Insult

President Donald Trump is currently under fire for calling U.S. military leaders “losers” and “babies,” but he’s also got a comically long history of disparaging infants by using them as a go-to insult for traits like stupidity, fiscal incompetence, even… nicotine withdrawal?

On Monday, Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin added to her reporting on Trump’s denigration of U.S. military personnel by reporting that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was present at a July 20, 2017 Pentagon meeting during which Trump disparaged four-star generals by calling them “losers,” “dopes,” and “babies.”

As it turns out, Trump also referred to U.S. military leadership using similar terms on the campaign trail, but while Trump is well-known to be a frequent user of the term “losers,” he’s also displayed an odd contempt for babies over the years by invoking them in similar contexts.

Trump has invoked infanto-Americans to describe a variety of failings in adult humans. According to Trump, babies are poor business people who shake constantly, don’t know how to negotiate deals, are definitely not the best and brightest, are stupid, and are unable to retain domestic employment, but are adept at losing wars, failing to plunder petroleum resources, and paling in comparison to a varied cast of characters that include “killers,” government regimes, who foolishly won’t even dip bullets in pig’s blood or torture people to discourage terrorism, and whose insatiable demand for toys is somehow fueling monstrous trade deficits.

Trump also has a special, dark place in his heart for the children of undocumented immigrants, whom — he will be the first to tell you — he refers to as “anchor babies” who are a drain on resources.

Of course, Trump has made a few other references to babies over the years, and has even twice proclaimed he “loves” babies — each time adding he likes to “hear them cry.”

In the interest of posterity, especially all the babies who are currently too stupid or busy ruining America to understand them right now, we’ve compiled examples, which you can watch above.

