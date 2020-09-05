Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin defended her reporting confirming The Atlantic’s story detailing how President Donald Trump disparaged veterans and war dead as “losers” and “suckers.”

“Jennifer I’m not sure if you are aware, but the president has been tweeting about you saying that ‘Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for a comment. FOX News is gone,'” Neil Cavuto said to Griffin on his live Saturday show. “What do you think?”

“Well, first of all, I was in constant contact. John Roberts was working his story at the White House and I was working my sources,” Griffin responded. “We teamed up as you saw at the top of Bret Baier’s show and our reports were straight down the middle as always. You know, Neil, Deep Throat was an unnamed source. It didn’t make what he said untrue.”

She added, “My sources are not anonymous to me and I doubt they are anonymous the president.”

Trump on Friday called on Fox News to fire Griffin for her reporting on the Atlantic story adding in a tweet, “All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment.”

However, Griffin maintained the reliability of her sources telling Cavuto, “My sources are unimpeachable. I feel very confident with what we have reported at FOX. Not every line of the Atlantic article did I confirm, but I would say that most of the descriptions and the quotes in that Atlantic article I did find people who were able to confirm and so you know I feel very confident in my reporting.”

“What they are saying they feel very strongly is accurate,” Grffin continued. “They were there and I’m a reporter and it is my job to report what I heard.”

“You are a very good reporter,” Cavuto declared while wrapping up the segment. “And then some. Jennifer griffin following the story here. She’s pretty scrupulous when it comes to making sure all the Is are dotted and all the Ts are crossed.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]