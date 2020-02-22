comScore

WATCH: Auburn Fan Screams ‘Go Back to Uruguay! This is America!’ to Foreign Player at Basketball Game

By Tommy ChristopherFeb 22nd, 2020, 1:18 pm

Twitter users were revolted by the behavior of an Auburn basketball fan who yelled “Go back to Uruguay! This is America!” to Tennessee forward Santiago Vescovi, in yet another example of xenophobic bullying in the era of President Donald Trump.

Early in Saturday’s Auburn vs. Tennessee game, Vescovi — a Uruguayan national who plays for the Volunteers — missed a three-pointer, then fouled an Auburn player after charging in with the rebound.

As the announces discussed the foul during the instant replay, a fan could be heard shouting “Go back to Uruguay! This is America!” at Vescovi.

The moment was flagged by Tennessee sportswriter Trey Wallace, and quickly went viral.

The moment drew revulsion from many Twitter users.

A recent study by The Washington Post found that hundreds of bullies have used Trump’s “racist and xenophobic” words to bully other children, but it doesn’t seem to have stopped at elementary or high school.

Editor’s note: the previous version mistakenly identified a school involved, and has since been corrected. 

Watch the clip above via CBS.

