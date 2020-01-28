comScore

WATCH: Bernie Sanders Supporters Singing Civil Rights Anthem Take Over Biden’s Iowa Office

By Tommy ChristopherJan 28th, 2020, 3:34 pm

A group backing Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders took over former Vice President Joe Biden’s statewide Iowa headquarters while singing “This Little Light of Mine,” a hymn that was adapted into an anthem of the civil rights movement of the 50s and 60s.

Five members of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action — a group that backs Sanders and his “Medicare for All” plan — were arrested Monday after about 30 members of the group staged a protest in Vice President Joe Biden’s Des Moines headquarters.

The group posted an extensive Twitter thread about the protest, including a video of the group clapping on random beats and singing the civil rights-era anthem with their own replacement lyrics: “In Joe Biden’s office, I’m gonna let it shine…”

There were no senior staff present to speak with the group, but they posted several videos of attempts to contact senior Biden officials on speakerphone. First was a call to Biden senior adviser Cristóbal Alex, which featured group leader Cherie Mortice and the group demanding he give a message to Biden and chanting, apparently into his voice mail — after which Mortice wondered aloud “Should we sing?”

Mortice did manage to get Biden senior adviser Brandon English, but after about a minute of her pitch, English could be heard saying “Sorry, what was that?”

After listening to a repeated demand for a conversation with Biden’s national campaign director, English replied “Alright, thanks for the call, you have a good night.”

