WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Calls Out People Who Brought Assault Weapons to His Rally

When audience members showed up to former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s rally at Kent State University carrying assault weapons, he called them out.

O’Rourke spoke to a crowd that included gun-toting “open carry” advocates — some of whom were members of the white nationalist Proud Boys — after meeting with a survivor of the 1970 massacre at the school that killed four students.

In the middle of his speech, O’Rourke pointed right at one of them and called out the display.

“These weapons of war, which were designed to kill us on the battlefield, but are killing us in schools and synagogues and Walmarts and churches and concerts and gatherings just like these, it is not enough to stop selling AR-15s and AK-47s,” O’Rourke said, as disruptions and heckling could be heard. “When there are more than 10 million of those potential instruments of terror, we must mandate that every single one of them be brought back, back home, off the streets, out of our lives.”

As the crowd cheered, O’Rourke added “None of us, none of us should face this terror.”

“No one in El Paso Texas should have to tell me as they do all the time, that they’re walking around with a target on their back,” O’Rourke said, as someone in the crowd screamed “Do it!”

O’Rourke then pointed into the crowd and said “Nobody should show up with one of these weapons to seek to intimidate us in our own democracy. That’s wrong! That’s wrong!”

As O’Rourke continued, more disruptions could be heard in the crowd.

On Thursday, O’Rourke posted video of the exchange, along with his promise to take assault weapons off the streets.

Yesterday, people brought assault weapons to our rally at Kent State—where 4 students were shot dead in 1970. I told them nobody should show up with an AK-47 or an AR-15 to seek to intimidate us in our own democracy. We need to buy back every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/U7N5fWUlvv — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 26, 2019

O’Rourke gained significant attention when he said “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47” at the last debate, and has been pressing the point ever since. According to Fox, one person was arrested at the rally over an “unspecified disturbance.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox 8.

