Beto O’Rourke Goes Off on Gun Control at Debate: ‘Hell Yes, We’re Going to Take Your AR-15, Your AK-47!’
2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke broadly endorsed taking certain guns away from Americans, specifically naming AR-15s and AK-47s as weapons that shouldn’t be allowed.
Beto was asked if he supported confiscating guns, which he said he did, qualifying “if it’s a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield.”
“If the high-impact, high-velocity round, when it hits your body, shreds everything inside of your body because it was designed to do that so you would bleed to death on a battlefield and not be able to get up and kill one of our soldiers,” he said.
O’Rourke then shared a harrowing story about the shooting in Odessa.
“I met the mother of a 15-year-old girl who was shot by an AR-15 and that mother watched her bleed to death over the course of an hour because so many other people were shot by that AR-15 in Odessa, there weren’t enough ambulances to get to them in time,” she said.
“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47!” O’Rourke said. “We’re not going to allow it to be used against a fellow American anymore.”
Before moderators moved on, O’Rourke also stressed his plan was supported by Americans he met in red states.
“Folks who said, I would give that up, cut it to pieces, I don’t need this weapon to hunt, to defend myself. It is a weapon of war, so, let’s do the right thing, but let’s bring everyone in America into the conversation,” he said.
Watch above, via ABC News.
