Trump Embraces Biden’s ‘Great MAGA King’ Nickname and Conservatives Follow Suit

President Joe Biden has provided Donald Trump with a new nickname, and it took only hours for Trump and other conservatives to rally around the term: “Great MAGA King.”

In a Wednesday speech, Biden continued blasting the “MAGA” crowd by taking at at his predecessor and dubbing him with his new title.

“Under my predecessor — the great MAGA king — the deficit increased every single year he was president. The first year of my presidency, the first year, I reduced the deficit, literally reduced the deficit by $350 billion, first year,” he said while speaking in Chicago.

The insult isn’t much of an insult to Trump, as the former president took to the social media app Truth Social and posted a meme showing a bearded Trump holding a sword in a mock poster for the 2003 film Lord of the Rings: the Return of the King. For the meme, the title is appropriately changed to The Return of the MAGA King.

Well, it took him getting banned from Twitter and going to Truth Social but I finally got a meme share by President Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/WexaKz6jtq — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) May 12, 2022

Conservatives quickly spread the meme beyond Truth Social onto platforms like Twitter, and they jumped on the nickname, getting it trending with a mix of mockery and full-on embracement.

“The only surprise is that Joe Biden is not responsible for New Coke,” Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro tweeted, including a list of other terms deployed by Biden during his presidency, including the recent “Ultra MAGA.”

Joe Biden is even worse as at branding than he is at presidenting. Here are some of Biden’s attempts at branding:

Build Back Better

Putin’s Price Hike

ULTRA MAGA

Great MAGA King

The only surprise is that Joe Biden is not responsible for New Coke. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 12, 2022

Biden is now calling Trump “The Great MAGA King” Seriously confused how this is supposed to be insulting. pic.twitter.com/8tx9IM6tOr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2022

Biden’s new plan is to attack Donald Trump by giving him really cool nicknames. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 11, 2022

When is the MAGA King getting his account back? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 12, 2022

Calling President Trump, “The great MAGA King” is a wonderful compliment. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) May 12, 2022

Joe Biden called President Trump the great MAGA King. I love it. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 12, 2022

Biden also recently blasted what he called the extremists of the Republican Party, labeling them “ultra MAGA.” He called the vague group of Trump loyalists in the party “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history” while speaking at the White House earlier this month.

