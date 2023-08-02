Reporters shouted questions at President Joe Biden as he went bike-riding in Delaware, including a self-explanatory single-word query about the indictment of ex-President Donald Trump.

Since it broke, media attention has been riveted to the news that ex-President Donald Trump has been indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

But the indictment couldn’t have come at a worse time for White House reporters, as the president has been vacationing in Rehoboth Beach the entire time.

That didn’t stop the press from intruding on a presidential bike ride to ask about the indictment, as well as the Fitch downgrade, according to a pool report:

Subject: Out of town pool report #3: Unanswered questions At 10:35 am, POTUS rode by on his way toward his home. He did not answer a question from Jeff Mason of Reuters about the Fitch downgrade. Will Weissert of AP shouted “INDICTMENTS?” – context not really necessary – and also got no answer. Some onlookers cheered the president as he exited the area. Pool is making its way to our Ace Limosine van.

But video shared by White House reporters Jeff Mason and Eli Stokols (*shooting in portrait because he’s a monster) shows the president may not have heard the indictment plea, as it was significantly less loud than the Fitch downgrade questions:

Just now: Biden does not respond to shouted questions or stop to chat with the pool while wrapping up a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach. pic.twitter.com/FKOL3228pH — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 2, 2023

.⁦@POTUS⁩ bikes by as reporters shout questions about the Fitch downgrade and Trump’s latest indictment. pic.twitter.com/UNzGG7Q1VR — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 2, 2023

Watch above via Jeff Mason and Eli Stokols.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com