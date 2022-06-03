WATCH: Boris Johnson Loudly Booed By Crowd at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was booed on Friday as he arrived at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London for the thanksgiving ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

Reuters video shows a black Range Rover pulling up to the church. Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, exited the vehicle on separate sides but joined and held hands and walked up the steps of the church amid jeers and boos.

Johnson nor his wife looked back, though they looked at each other.

Johnson has come under fire for having events while the United Kingdom was under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The scandal is known as “Partygate.” Since the scandal emerged, there have been calls for Johnson’s resignation.

Members of the British monarchy attended the thanksgiving ceremony. The queen was not in attendance due to having experienced what Buckingham Palace called “discomfort.”

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort,” said the palace in a statement on Thursday. “Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s national service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

Elizabeth, however, did light the beacon lights at Windsor Castle on Thursday.

Watch above, via Reuters.

