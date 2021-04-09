CNN’s Clarissa Ward filed a stunning report from inside Myanmar, as the nation’s military continues to use deadly force against those who oppose the February military coup that overthrew the country’s democratically-elected leaders.

Ward’s report highlighted some “extraordinarily brave” citizens who continue to speak out, and in doing so, risking their lives. She described a country under “brutal” military rule, in which more than 600 people have been killed, including dozens of children. Ward also directly confronted proponents of the military crackdown, incredulous at the way they justified the killing of hundreds of people.

“By day, they continue their brutal crackdown, killing protestors who refuse to submit to military rule,” Ward said.

Ward described nighttime raids in which the military round up activists, sometimes killing them.

“Two months after overthrowing Myanmar’s democratically-elected government in a coup, the junta has been unapologetic in its ruthlessness,” Ward said. “Fearless journalists and activists have risked everything to show the world what is happening, while outside access to the country has been blocked.”

CNN journalists were the first the military invited into the country since the coup, and Ward noted that she and her team were closely minded – and guarded – by military escorts.

“Six trucks full of soldiers accompanying our every move,” Ward said.

Ward and the CNN team were brought to a gathering of alleged victims of the protests, who she described as “dutifully” waiting for CNN. They told CNN that they had been beaten, threatened and humiliated by the “violators,” a pejorative term for pro-democracy protestors. One local administrator complained that the protestors were noisy and broke the law by gathering in groups of more than five.

“Are you seriously comparing these infractions to more than 500 people being killed, among them children? Are you saying that these are equal?” Ward asked. She reported that the minders were “perturbed” by the question, which was never answered.

In one exchange, a senior member of military leadership told Ward that the reason for the harsh crackdown was the fact that protestors threw stones and used slingshots against “security forces.”

“Are you seriously comparing stones and slingshots to assault rifles?” Ward asked. “The military is using weapons against its own people that really only belong on the battlefield.”

Ward said that every moment of their visit was carefully choreographed, and when their movements started to be tracked on social media, the military cut off internet access to the entire country.

At one point as the CNN team is being driven by their military convoy, Ward notices people on a balcony flashing the three-finger hand gesture that has become the symbol of resistance. Ward shares this information quietly, so as not to draw their military minders’ attention. During a walk through an outdoor market, although Ward is careful not to approach anyone, people approached her, to speak out against military rule.

“We want democracy,” one person told Ward. “We want justice,” another said.

One woman told Ward that “We are not safe anymore, even at night. There are shooters and the shooters shoot the children.” Ward tells her she doesn’t want her to get in trouble, and the woman turns and runs away.

Ward reported that the woman, along with seven other people, were subsequently arrested and detained after speaking with CNN. They were released after a few days.

In February, military forces in Myanmar overthrew the country’s democratically-elected government after detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party won in last November’s election. The military refused to accept the election results.

World leaders have condemned the coup, and the in the U.S., the House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning the coup. Notably, 14 GOP representatives voted against the resolution, and several QAnon supporters told CNN that they hoped for a similar military coup in the U.S. that would reinstall former President Donald Trump.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]