‘Enough is Enough:’ Todd Blanche Calls For Lawsuit Against Trump’s Ballroom Be Dropped Following WHCD Shooting

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the latest assassination attempt against President Donald Trump leaves no room for debate: “It’s time to build the ballroom.”

Blanche made the comment on X on Sunday, one day after Trump and several other administration officials were rushed off stage at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. when a shooter fired multiple shots in the venue’s lobby.

The acting attorney general said the thwarted killing made building the ballroom a top priority. Construction was halted last month, after federal judge Richard Leon granted a request for a preliminary injunction by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Blanche shared a letter Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate sent to the Trust’s attorney, Greg Craig, calling for the group to drop its lawsuit.

“Enough is enough,” Shumate wrote.

He wrote right before that: “Your lawsuit puts the lives of the President, his family, and his staff at grave risk. I hope yesterday’s narrow miss will help you finally realize the folly of a lawsuit that literally serves no purpose except to stop President Trump no matter the cost.”

Shumate added:

You client should voluntarily dismiss this frivolous lawsuit today in light of last night’s assassination attempt on President Trump. If your client does not dismiss the lawsuit by 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the government will move to dissolve the injunction and dismiss the case in light of last night’s extraordinary events.

Blanche backed up Shumate’s argument in a followup post on X.

“This lawsuit is on behalf of a single person who walks in the vicinity of the White House once a month and expects to dislike the East Wing’s new design,” Blanche said. “The passing aesthetic gripe of a single person cannot possibly justify delaying the construction of a secure facility for the President to do his job.”

It’s time to build the ballroom. pic.twitter.com/cUMkVpehGY — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 26, 2026

Greg is a former White House attorney for ex-Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Trump demanded on Sunday the ballroom construction moves forward, following the assassination attempt.

“This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House,” he posted on Truth Social. “It cannot be built fast enough!”

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