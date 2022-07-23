WATCH: Crowd Cheers As Trump Celebrates Overturning Roe v. Wade – And Other Decisions ‘For Sane People’

Trump fans cheered lustily as former President Donald Trump celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade and other decisions by the 6-3 conservative majority Supreme Court.

Trump spoke at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Friday night, taking the stage about half an hour after his scheduled start time.

Among the applause lines was a crowd-pleasing moment when Trump referenced the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade — without actually naming the case.

And when the cheers subsided, Trump referenced other recent decisions — gutting environmental and gun regulations and permitting prayer at public school events — as “incredible for sane people”:

We will protect innocent life. We will defend our Constitution. By the way, big decision just came down. Perhaps you’ve heard about it, Roe v Wade. (Applause) And we had three other decisions come down to the same week, as, you know, on guns and on religious liberty. You know that. And on the environment, they wanted to destroy our country with their craziness on the environment. They’re radical environmentalists and they want to destroy our country. But we had three decisions in addition that were incredible for sane people, for people that are sane.

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives passed a bill protecting the right to contraception, spurred by Justice Clarence Thomas and his concurring opinion on Dobbs, in which he said the court should “reconsider” rights in other cases, and cited Griswold v. Connecticut (1965, right of married persons to obtain contraceptives), among others.

That bill — H.R. 8373, a bill to “protect a person’s ability to access contraceptives and to engage in contraception, and to protect a health care provider’s ability to provide contraceptives, contraception, and information related to contraception” — passed with only 8 Republican votes and the votes of every Democrat who voted

Watch above via C-SPAN.

