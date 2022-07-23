Trump Strongly Teases Presidential Run to Uproarious Applause: ‘We May Have to Do It Again’

Former President Donald Trump gave what is perhaps his strongest indication that he will run for president again.

Speaking at a rally on Friday night in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Trump rattled off a series of grievances against President Joe Biden, who defeated him in the 2020 presidential election. Trump baselessly reiterated that the election was rigged against him and stated he actually “won” a second term.

“I ran twice, I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions. more votes in 2020 than we got in 2016,” Trump claimed. “And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.”

The former president suggested he’s going to run again.

“And now, we may have to do it again,” he declared to thunderous applause. “I mean, look at, look at what has happened to our country and less than two years. Our country is like a different–it’s like a different place. It’s so sad to see.”

Some Republicans have reacted with consternation to a report that Trump may announce a presidential bid before November’s midterm elections, where Republicans are expected to retake the House and maybe the Senate.

“Of all the selfish things he does every minute of every day, it would probably be the most,” a Republican strategist told the Washington Post this month. “Everything we are doing that is not talking about the economy is going to be a disaster.”

However, Trump appeared to quash the idea that he’d announce before the midterms.

“But first, we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party this November when we retake Congress,” he continued. “Among our highest priorities must be to end the nightmare Joe Biden has created on our southern border.”

Trump then complained about Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, whom he wanted to somehow overturn Trump’s election loss in the state. Ducey rebuffed his attempts.

The former president was in Arizona stumping for Kari Lake, who is challenging Ducey in the Republican primary.

