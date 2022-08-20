WATCH: Crowd Goes Wild When Beto O’Rourke Drops Sick Burn on Greg Abbott Fans Chanting at Rally

Former Texas Congressman and current Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke earned roars of approval when Gov. Greg Abbott‘s supporters tried to disrupt his rally — but were met with a quick rejoinder.

O’Rourke held an event in Fredericksburg Wednesday, where he spoke to a crowd in Lady Bird Johnson Park, then took questions from members of the audience.

As he gave an impassioned response to a question about voting rights, the nearby hecklers began chanting loudly, prompting O’Rourke to address them.

Texas Public Radio’s Joey Palacios flagged the moment, and described the scene:

Several supporters of Gov. Greg Abbott and Trump gathered outside a pavilion at Lady Bird Johnson Park and played sirens and loud country music with the apparent intent to disrupt the rally. After approaching the opened side doors of the venue, O’Rourke briefly turned his attention to them. “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little bit of sympathy,” he said. “Their candidate never shows up to talk to them and listen to what they have to say in Fredericksburg so they had to come to our stuff.”

Mr. O’Rourke then waved to the Abbott supporters, as his supporters went wild with applause.

O’Rourke earned headlines earlier this summer when he crashed an Abbott press conference following the horrific massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

And just last week, O’Rourke had another high-profile encounter with a heckler.

Someone in the crowd laughed as O’Rourke spoke about the tragedy, and the former congressman lost it.

“It may be funny to you, motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me, ok?” he said, to applause from the crowd.

The most recent poll of the race shows Abbott leading by 7 points.

Watch above via Beto O’Rourke.

