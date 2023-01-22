Damar Hamlin received a raucous ovation from the fans at Highmark Stadium when he was shown on the big screen during Sunday’s playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

The emotional moment happened late in the second quarter of Sunday’s contest. The Bills safety — making his first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2 — was shown to the Buffalo crowd, which greeted him with a deafening roar. Hamlin, who was watching the game from a suite, waved his arms to encourage their cheering, then formed a heart with his hands — which has become a symbol of the Buffalo player’s recovery in tributes across the league.

“What a scene,” said CBS analyst Tony Romo.

“A beautiful, triumphant story that galvanized this entire nation,” added Romo’s colleague Jim Nantz. “And well beyond the football universe.”

Watch above, via CBS.

