WATCH: Dr. Says Young Coronavirus Patient’s Dying Words Were ‘I Thought This Was a Hoax’

Texas hospital executive Dr. Jane Appleby is telling local media that a young coronavirus patient who had attended a “covid party” told his nurse, shortly before his death, “I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not.”

Dr. Appleby, Chief Medical Officer of Methodist Healthcare in San Antonio, sounded the alarm about the “covid parties” in several local interviews. She told WOAI that a patient in their thirties — whom she identified to another station, KSAT, as a “young man” — became critically ill after attending one of the parties.

“This is a party held by somebody diagnosed by the COVID virus and the thought is to see if the virus is real and to see if anyone gets infected,” she told WOAI, and told KSAT that “Someone will be diagnosed with the disease and they’ll have a party to invite their friends over to see if they can beat the disease.”

Dr. Appleby says that shortly before the young man died, he told his nurse “I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not.”

From WOAI:

Appleby made this case public as the spike in cases for Bexar County continues. She wants everyone, especially those in the younger demographic, to realize they are not invincible. “It doesn’t discriminate and none of us are invincible,” Appleby said. “I don’t want to be an alarmist, and we’re just trying to share some real-world examples to help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily.” In fact, she said the positivity rate has jumped to 22 percent. “This is a concerning increase from a positive rate of about five percent only several weeks ago,” Dr. Appleby said.

Texas Governor Jim Abbott recently warned that the only way to avoid another lockdown is for residents to cooperate with his mask mandate, as new cases in the state continue to surge.

Watch the clip above via WOAI.

