TX Gov. Abbott Teases Another Lockdown if Texans Don’t Start Cooperating with His Mask Mandate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday suggested that sterner measures or lockdowns could come back to Texas if the virus continues to spread, and that people wearing masks is “the only way” that businesses can remain open.

“The worst is yet to come as we work our way through that massive increase in people testing positive,” said Gov. Abbott in an interview, following a recent spike in cases in the state.

Abbott issued a mandate for citizens to wear masks just over a week ago, but is concerned that not enough people are following recommended guidelines to help the state stop the outbreak. And he suggested that if people do not “adopt this practice” of wearing masks and practicing social distancing, businesses won’t be able to remain open.

Speaking with Lubbock, Texas CBS affiliate KLBK, Abbott was asked about the fact that Texas just had its deadliest Covid week, and a spike in hospitalizations. “Do you feel that we’ve seen the worst already or do you believe that things are going to get worse before they get better?”

“Things will get worse, and let me explain why,” he said. “The deaths that we’re seeing announced today and yesterday – which are now over a hundred – those are people who likely contracted COVID-19 in late May. Remember this massive spike occurred in the second or third week of June, and that’s what lead to this massive increase in hospitalizations as well as people going to ICU units, and so actually the worst is yet to come as we work our way through that massive increase.”

He pointed out that it’s not limited to just big cities, and explained that there is widespread community spread of the virus in smaller towns, like Lubbock, as well. “That is exactly why we made this request that people begin wearing facemasks.”

“The only way that we can keep our businesses open, the only way that we can have people continue to have a job they need to pay their bills, is for everybody to adopt this practice of wearing a facemask,” said the Republican governor. “Doctors have proven that this is a safe way to engage in commerce while also slowing the spread of the coronavirus.”

Watch the clip above, via KBLK.

