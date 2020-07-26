CONTENT WARNING: Footage may be disturbing for some viewers.



Protests took place across the country again on Saturday night, including in downtown Austin, Texas, where one person was shot and killed. The moment of the shooting was caught on a live Facebook stream by journalist Hiram Gilberto.

As protesters were marching, a vehicle that was in the midst of the protesters could be hear honking. As the crowd reacted and moved toward the area, shots can be heard. Police say the shooter was in a vehicle, and the victim was near the vehicle and may have approached it.

The video spread across social media, and was aired in part on Austin’s KVUE on Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at around 9:52 p.m. local time on Saturday night, as protesters marched down a city street. Local news stations were quickly at the scene confirm details, and police on Sunday morning gave a short briefing, saying that the victim may have been carrying a rifle.

ABC’s Good Morning America covered the story, and spoke with the mother of the victim, who says that her son was pushing his girlfriend in a wheelchair when he was shot.

More details will be made available by Austin police on Sunday. The suspect in custody is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

