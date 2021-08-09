An EasyJet flight got contentious recently when passengers protested the flight crew’s removal of two Black travelers from the plane.

The incident took place on Thursday when the plane was preparing to takeoff from London Gatwick Airport on a flight to Spain. According to multiple news outlets, the plane was about to taxi to the runway, but turned around and returned to the gate because two Black passengers were — according to one eyewitness’ account — “huffing at a member of the crew” after being told to put their shoes back on for takeoff.

The two Black travelers were accused of “non-compliance,” and airport staff were called onto the plane to remove them, confiscate their passports and offload their luggage. The confrontation was filmed by another passenger, identified as Luke Gayle, and his video showed other travelers vocally objecting to the removal.

@easyJet attempting to remove 2 black boys from the flight for huffing at a member of the crew ! Absolutely disgusting. We’ve been delayed 2 hours and counting! Police on board @Gatwick_Airport #gatwick #lgw @SurreyPolice @TheSun #Easyjet pic.twitter.com/hkC3Aa4rb4 — LG (@LPGLDN) August 5, 2021

“No! Don’t do that! Don’t get off! Sit down,” one woman was heard exclaiming.

Reports indicate that the two men were allowed to remain on the plane, and the flight crew was replaced with a new one. The Daily Mail obtained a statement from EasyJet, who claimed that the switch was made because the crew’s shift was done, not because of the travelers’ complaints.

“EasyJet does not discriminate against any individual. Safety is our highest priority and there is nothing to suggest that discrimination played any part in the issue onboard,” EasyJet said. “Our crew must ensure that safety requirements are followed by all passengers and as part of their role must check prior to take-off that everyone is compliant with these.”

