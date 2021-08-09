Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) on Monday slammed the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the Senate as “effectively a gateway drug.”

During a segment on Fox Business’s Mornings with Maria, Fox News contributor and former Congressman Sean Duffy (R-WI) teed up Smith with a rant: “I get we want to build roads and bridges. Every American wants that. You have some Green New Deal pieces in this $1.2 billion package. But also Democrats have said, ‘Listen, we’re going to do $3.5 trillion of additional spending which is not infrastructure through reconciliation.’”

“I can’t imagine that Democrats, if Republicans did that to them, would ever go along with this kind of a plan. You wouldn’t have 18 Democrats join Republicans, on Republican plan like this,” continued Duffy. “How can Republicans join with Democrats with this farce of massive spending for the good saying we are getting $450 billion of roads and bridges, but we’re going to spend almost $5 trillion. It makes no sense.”

Smith replied that “unless Washington Democrats take their partisan reconciliation package off the table, the bipartisan infrastructure package is effectively a gateway drug. A bill that makes it easier to pass the second $3.5-$4 trillion reconciliation package, which is paying off their political friends, allies and donors. Like we said, providing millions in amnesty [to illegal immigrants], implementing the Green New Deal, putting tax increases on family farmers and the working class.”

Smith called those “disastrous, disastrous policies” and mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) saying that the House of Representatives won’t take up the bipartisan bill unless it can also pass the reconciliation package. Smith said that “Republicans should take Nancy Pelosi at her word” on that point. The $3.5 trillion reconciliation proposal was released later on Monday.

Smith concluded with a call for Senate Republicans to stop its passage of the legislation — which is expected to occur on Tuesday.

