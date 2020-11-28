WATCH: Florida Man Explains What Started Outrageous 2AM Pants-Off Viral Video Brawl at Wawa

When two Florida men pantsed each other during a comically absurd 2 a.m. brawl at a Florida Wawa store, Darien Rollins was there to provide hilarious commentary and attempts at mediation. Now he explains the even more absurd reason for the fracas.

Rollins posted the unbelievable video to Twitter on Monday, which featured two men in a desperate and dignity-free struggle to beat each other senseless, while maintaining a minimal level of pantsedness. All the while, Rollins delivers gut-busting commentary and game attempts to quell the disturbance.

Warning: the video features extended partial nudity and graphic shots of one dude whaling on the other due’s naked crotch, to little apparent effect.

The clip has garnered over 4 million views, and tons of reaction from other Twitter users — much of it to Rollins’ contribution.

These two dudes fighting at 2am in a Wawa with their asses out and their pants around their knees is a Hall of Fame Internet Fight Video pic.twitter.com/6ZZyG1CNyP — KFC (@KFCBarstool) November 23, 2020

The commentary has me literally crying laughing 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/aBPFS4d8in — Khaled (@khaled74) November 24, 2020

A) If this isn’t in New Jersey I will be surprised.

B) Can someone give the person recording this a commentary job? https://t.co/b8QPXPevwE — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) November 24, 2020

But even more bizarre is the apparent reason for the fight.

Rollins was interviewed by Orlando’s WPLG Local 10 ABC, and explained the reason for the fight.

“He had held the door open for the other guy, and the other guy didn’t appreciate it, he wasn’t feeling it,” Rollins said. “He told him ‘Ay, don’t ever open the door for me again, I don’t need no help!'”

See, some dudes are weird about other dudes holding the door for them. There was even a study, obviously performed on very secure dudes.

In an experimental field study, passersby were randomly assigned to experience this type of door-holding help or not. Males who had the door held for them in this manner by a male confederate reported lower self-esteem and self-efficacy than males who did not have the door held for them. Females were unaffected by door-holding condition.

WPLG reports that “Lauderhill police say they did respond to the altercation and both men declined to press charges,” and that “As for Wawa, they simply asked that the men not return.”

