WATCH: Gavin Newsom Doesn’t Dispute Sean Hannity’s Assertion That He Knows Biden’s a ‘Cognitive Mess’

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) joined Fox News’ Sean Hannity for a conversation following the second Republican primary debate on Wednesday, where he seemed to intentionally leave the door to a potential campaign for the White House open just a crack.

“I know the truth,” began Hannity. “In your heart, in your mind, you want this! But you have basically gone on a media tour sucking up to Joe Biden, and you know he’s a cognitive mess. You know it!”

While playing the part of the loyal surrogate and party man, Newsom appeared to slyly acknowledge the premise of Hannity’s dig at the incumbent president.

“I also know he’s got an extraordinary record to run on, and I couldn’t be more proud-” he replied.

“Oh yeah? Really? How’s his record on the border?” asked Hannity.

“By the way, objectively, objectively, he was the winner tonight. No doubt about it,” answered Newsom. “That’s not spin! These guys identified problems, and Biden has actually not only identified solutions, he’s gotten bipartisan deals to begin the process of implementing those.”

Early in the 2024 cycle, Newsom seemed to be toying with the idea of challenging the incumbent president for the top spot on the Democratic ticket by establishing himself as a national figure, even buying ads in Texas and Florida.

He also leveled an implicit critique of Biden after the leak of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Where the hell is my party?” he asked at the time.

In recent months, however, Newsom has turned into a herald of Biden’s achievements and shot down suggestions that he might run himself.

Earlier this month, he told NBC’s Chuck Todd that it’s “time to move on” from such suggestions.

“President Biden is going to run, and we’re looking forward to getting him reelected,” he insisted.

Watch above via Fox News.

