WATCH: GOP Candidate Lashes Out When Local Reporter Grills Her About Donating to Barack Obama in Wild Interview

Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake lashed out at local reporter Dennis Welch when he grilled her about past donations to Democrats John Kerry and Barack Obama, attacking Welch and the media — and Democrats for “forcing” Covid vaccines on people.

Welch began his interview with Lake, a former local Fox 10 Arizona anchor, by asking about donations to then-presidential candidates John Kerry in 2004 and then-future President Barack Obama in 2008.

The donation to Kerry was made using Lake’s married name, Kari Halperin, and listed her employer as “Zen Video,” while the Obama donation was attributed to a “K. Halperin” of Zen Video. Lake repeatedly insisted that the Obama donation was listed in error, and was actually made by her husband Jeffrey Halperin — while simultaneously insisting there was nothing wrong with a Republican having once donated to Democrats.

“I’m a staunch…I am probably the most conservative person in this race right now,” Lake said. “And look at Ronald Reagan. He was a former Democrat. What’s the problem with it?”

The line of questioning didn’t sit well with Lake, who spent the bulk of the interview trashing Welch and his station but also pushing misinformation about Democrats.

“So what changed?” Welch asked.

“What changed? Have you not seen? Dennis, have you not seen the country this country is going?” Lake replied, and added “Have you not seen them with the Democrats are doing? They’re for defunding the police, they’re for this ridiculous curriculum that is destroying the minds of our children, they’re for shutting down businesses, locking us up in our homes, making us wear masks, forcing vaccines on us, they’re for abortion all the way up and past birth. Seriously if, if somebody is still a Democrat. The Democrat party has changed.”

Most of those points are, generously speaking, matters of interpretation or opinion, but Democrats are not, in fact, in favor of abortion “past birth,” and vaccines are not government-mandated at this time. Lake was an early adopter of Covid trutherism, promoting misinformation while she was still a news anchor.

At one point during the interview, Lake wondered aloud what the headline would be on Welch’s piece, and the answer to that is “Kari Lake defends donating to Democratic presidential candidates,” which sits atop AZFamily’s roughly 2-minute initial package on the interview — which included some of Lake’s jabs at Welch and his station:

But Lake posted the entire 10-minute interview to her Facebook page under the heading “10 minutes of pure discomfort as candidate for AZ Governor, Kari Lake torches local reporter.”

Watch above via Kari Lake.

