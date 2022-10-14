WATCH: Herschel Walker Surrogate Ralph Reed Grilled About Badge ‘Prop’ at Post-Debate Presser

Ralph Reed, surrogate for Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, was grilled at a post-debate press conference over the “prop” badge Walker pulled out onstage.

Walker faced off with incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in a televised debate for the hotly-contested race Friday night, where he drew a flag from moderators when he pulled out a “prop” during an exchange about supporting the police.

Sen. Warnock referenced Walker’s prior false claim to have worked in law enforcement, saying, “I’ve never pretended to be a police officer.”

As Walker responded, he pulled out the badge, and was admonished by moderator Tina Tyus-Shaw.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Tyus-Shaw interrupted. “Mr. Walker, excuse me, Mr. Walker. Please, out of respect, I need to let you know, Mr. Walker, you are very well aware of the rules tonight. And you have a prop. That is not allowed. sir. I ask you to put that prop away.”

After briefly protesting, Walker complied.

At a press conference following the debate, Reed took to the podium to extoll Walker’s performance, but was derailed by questions about the prop:

REPORTER: The prop that he had, that, that badge… RALPH REED: Yeah REPORTER: Was it the Cobb County honorary badge that he got… RALPH REED: I couldn’t make it out. I don’t. I don’t know what it was. I believe it was. I believe it was a police badge, but I couldn’t. REPORTER: He said it was his. RALPH REED: I couldn’t see it from where I was. So I really don’t know. REPORTER: Can you find out. He said it was his, was it the Cobb County one? RALPH REED: Well, I couldn’t see it from where I was, so I can’t really speak to what I was. REPORTER: So what should we call it, a prop? Or was it his badge? RALPH REED: I don’t know because I couldn’t see it. I heard the woman ask him to put it away, he put it away, but I couldn’t see what it was.

Watch above via Fox 5 Atlanta.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com