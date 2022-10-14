Herschel Walker: People Should Get Off Govt. Healthcare to Get Plans Senators Have – Which Is Literally Govt. Healthcare

Herschel Walker said Americans on government healthcare programs should get off those plans and obtain the plans U.S. Senators have.

U.S. Senators, of course, receive government healthcare.

During Friday’s Senate debate in Georgia between the Republican Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, a moderator asked Walker about what role the federal government should have in healthcare.

“With more than 1.5 million Georgians uninsured,” she began, “is it time for the federal government to step in to ensure all Georgians have access to healthcare?”

Walker responded by saying people should get off government plans and obtain the kind of insurance Warnock has:

Well, right now, people have coverage for healthcare is according to what type of coverage do you want – because if you have an able-bodied job, you’re going to have healthcare. But everyone else have health care is a type healthcare you’re gonna get. And I think that’s the problem. And what Senator Warnock want you to do us depend on the government. What I want you to do is get off the government healthcare and get on the healthcare he’s got [pointing to Sen. Warnock] to get you a better healthcare. So that’s what I’m trying to do to make you independent rather than dependent.

As a federal officeholder, Warnock is eligible for healthcare benefits provided by the federal government, as are most full-time federal employees.

Under the Affordable Care Act, Georgia is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid – the healthcare program for those with limited income and the disabled. This has been a contributing factor in the state’s high rate of medically uninsured individuals.

Watch above via Fox5 Atlanta.

