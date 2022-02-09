Some wisenheimer in a souped-up hot rod — who may or may not have been hopped up on the drugs — went zooming past a reporter who was doing a live shot… about highway speed cameras.

WTTG Fox 5 DC co-anchors Rob Desir and Marina Marraco teed up a live report about proposed traffic cameras on a Maryland highway, then tossed to reporter Lindsay Watts for a live shot from the site.

“There is now a push for permanent speed cameras on a major Maryland road,” Desir said.

“State lawmakers are considering putting a new camera along the Inter-County Connector,” Marraco added, and tossed to Watts.

“People who want to see these speed cameras acknowledge it is going to be an uphill battle,” Watts began, and as if on cue, a very loud revving noise came ripping past the reporter.

“Here we go. You can hear the noise of somebody speeding by right now!” Watts said.

She then narrated a taped package that included harrowing video of motorcycles racing on the ICC while the woman filming exclaims “Oh my God! Somebody’s gonna die! Somebody’s gonna die!”

Watts said she obtained that video from John Seng of the Maryland Coalition for Highway Safety, who has been lobbying for the law that would implement the cameras, House Bill 811.

Watts writes:

FOX 5 learned the bill didn’t have the votes in the subcommittee, but could be revived at a delegation meeting this Friday. Seng says he’s not giving up yet. “We’ve fallen down a mine shaft or a well, but we’re still alive, technically, until someone says that this time around this legislation is not going to make it,” he said.

As news bloopers go, this moment was about as on the nose as it gets, but as the frightening video that accompanied Watts’ live shot demonstrates. it’s nothing to laugh at.

