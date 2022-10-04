A candidate for Congress in Louisiana has gone viral with a new campaign ad that shows her giving birth to her baby son.

Katie Darling, a Democrat who is challenging House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) in Louisiana’s 1st District, released a 75-second spot on Monday afternoon which included footage of the candidate giving birth to her son Ollie in September.

“Louisiana ranks 50th in crime, 48th in education, and 46th in health care,” Darling wrote in the Tweet sharing the ad. “I’m running for Congress to stop this race to the bottom because our children deserve better.”

Louisiana ranks 50th in crime, 48th in education, and 46th in health care. I’m running for Congress to stop this race to the bottom because our children deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OfFQHuPTzU — Katie Darling for Louisiana (@katie4louisiana) October 3, 2022

The commercial shows Darling being taken to the hospital and wheeled to the delivery room. It then shows her being attended to by medical personnel while she appears to be in labor, as her husband John looks on.

The ad culminates with a just-delivered Ollie resting in his mother’s arms — as Darling declares she’s running for Congress “for him.”

While Darling has gotten a ton of attention for the new ad, it seems unlikely to help her prospects in November. Fivethirtyeight gives Scalise a greater than 99 out of 100 chance to win — with Darling capturing approximately 26 percent of the vote in the heavily red district.

Watch above.

