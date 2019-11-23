WATCH: In 30 Seconds Andy Richter Endorses Kamala Harris, Iowa, Cornfields, and Hogs

California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris got a helping hand from actor and comedian Andy Richter, who delivered a ringing endorsement of Harris, as well as all things Iowa, in a 30-second campaign video.

The Conan star and former Controller of the Universe starred in a campaign video that was tweeted by Senator Harris with the caption “Iowans, @andyrichter has a message for you.”

Andy Richter: Hi, Andy Richter here. As an Illinois native, I have a deep appreciation for what a beautiful and special place Iowa is. And I’d like to talk to the people of Iowa and say how much I love your rolling cornfields, your beautiful Hy-Vees. Your incredible hogs. And I want all of you to come out and caucus. Remember, you’ve got to do this. Come out and caucus for Kamala Harris. Is that good enough? Kamala Harris: That was really great Andy. That was great.

“Hy-Vee” is apparently an employee-owned grocery store chain headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. There is also apparently a West Des Moines in addition to regular Des <=Moines.

Richter has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Senator Harris has focused her campaign on an all-in for Iowa strategy, redirecting resources to the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Watch the video above via Kamala Harris.

