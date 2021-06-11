First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was asked about a jacket — emblazoned with the word “LOVE” — that many saw as a shot at former First Lady Melania Trump, who infamously wore a coat that carried a decidedly cooler message.

Mrs. Trump created a furor when she wore a coat with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U” painted on the back as she visited a child detention center in Texas, convincing some that it was a coded slap at her husband, and others that it was a chilly message to the migrant children she was about to visit.

So when Dr. Biden showed up in St. Ives sporting a black jacket with the word “LOVE” printed on what appeared to be a field of rhinestones, it raised eyebrows with the press and immediately drew comparisons to Mrs. Trump.

A reporter asked about the jacket on Thursday, saying “Can you explain the message on your back, of your jacket, if you’re willing?”

“Oh, the love?” Biden said.

“Yeah,” the reporter replied.

“I think that we’re bringing love from America,” Dr. Biden said. “This is a global conference, and we are trying to bring unity across the globe. And I think that’s important right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic.”

Asked about her husband’s preparations for the trip, Biden said “I think he’s so well prepared. He’s been studying for weeks, working up to today. Of course he knows most of the leaders that‘ll be here. Joe loves foreign policy. This is his forte.”

When asked if the president is prepared for the Putin meeting, she exclaimed “Oh my gosh, he’s over prepared!”

Social media and the press were abuzz about the jacket, which many saw as a contrast to Melania Trump’s, and some saw as a direct shot at her:

The first lady’s “LOVE” jacket stirred sour memories of an infamous fashion choice by the former FLOTUS. https://t.co/wtQvTCX3wl — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 10, 2021

AWESOME 👇 First lady Jill Biden wore a “LOVE” blazer Thursday in a fairly obvious diss to former first lady Melania Trump’s 2018 “I really don’t care” jacket.#DemCoalitionDayhttps://t.co/URPJN1bexw — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) June 10, 2021

It’s hard not to read Jill Biden’s blazer as a dig at Melania Trump and her “I really don’t care do u?” jacket from 2018 https://t.co/QEurgLdiEQ — The Cut (@TheCut) June 11, 2021

Traveling with President Biden in the UK, Jill Biden wore a jacket on Thursday that read “LOVE” on the back, an echo of Melania Trump’s “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket that she wore in 2018 to visit children separated from their parents at the border. https://t.co/0EJHqAfAd6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 10, 2021

This is a very interesting choice. Jill Biden knows a jacket with words on the back will automatically draw comparisons to Melania, so it’s fascinating that she would want a (not subtle) troll move to define one of her highest profile moments in the administration so far. https://t.co/qOpcErr1QV — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 10, 2021

The New York Times even took pains to stir the pot, noting that when asked about the jacket, Dr. Biden did not “say whether her jacket was intended as a rebuke of sorts to Mrs. Trump, or even inspired by the previous incident. Asked about the comparison, her communications director referred to her comments to reporters.”

Shorter answer: she said what she said.

It is worth noting that the then-future first lady wore the same jacket to then-future President Joe Biden’s campaign kickoff speech in Philadelphia in May of 2019, which drew a similar comparison at the time:

Jill Biden’s “LOVE” jacket vs Melania Trump’s famous “I Really Don’t Care – Do You?” jacket pic.twitter.com/h04L2YHspW — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 18, 2019

Jill Biden just took the stage and the back of her jacket reads “LOVE” 🍵 pic.twitter.com/T5wMPy8hbL — Fabiola Cineas (@FabiolaCineas) May 18, 2019

Watch above via C-Span.

