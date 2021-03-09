WATCH: Joe Biden Rips Trump Over Covid Payroll Program During Visit to Local Small Business

President Joe Biden took a shot at former President Donald Trump as he visited a local small business to promote his version of a Covid loan program that was abused under the last administration.

On Tuesday, President Biden visited W.S. Jenks & Son, a Washington, DC hardware store that has taken advantage of a Biden administration rule in the Paycheck Protection Program that gave small businesses with 20 or fewer employees an exclusive two-week window to apply for the assistance.

There, he spoke with Jerry Siegel and his son Mike Siegel, co-owners of the store, and also with Mary Ackley, owner of Little Wild Things Farm, whose business is at the same property and also benefitted from the rule change.

The business owners described the challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic, and the importance of the PPP loans.

“One of the reasons why I changed that rule, to make sure only employers with 20 or fewer employees could qualify for PPP, the reason for that was 400,000 small businesses went out of business, they got in line but couldn’t get the help,” the President told Siegel and Ackley.

“We found out that an awful lot of that went to bigger businesses that weren’t supposed to qualify for this,” Biden continued. “Because there used to be a thing called the inspector general to see where the money went, and the last administration fired the inspector general, so a lot of money went to people who shouldn’t have gotten it.”

President Biden also promised to continue the focus on small businesses, particularly minority- and women-owned businesses.

In April of last year, Trump removed Glenn Fine as the head of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, barely a week after he was appointed to oversee the $2 trillion in coronavirus relief spending.

Watch above via Fox News.

