WATCH Joe Biden’s Sly Reaction When Asked if Putin is ‘Testing’ Him

President Joe Biden delivered a one-word answer with some non-verbal mustard on it when a reporter asked him if Russian President Vladimir Putin is “testing” him with another ransomware attack from within Russia’s borders.

On Wednesday, President Biden delivered a speech on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program, after which reporters shouted questions as Biden walked away from the lectern.

“Mr president, will you retaliate against Russia for this latest ransomware attack?” a reporter shouted.

“We’re looking closely at that issue,” Biden said, then continued to exit the stage in the South Court Auditorium.

“Do you think Putin is testing you?” the reporter shouted.

Biden strode a few steps more, turned, and with a smile, said “No.”

As he continued off the stage, Biden did not respond to a reporter who shouted “Are you frustrated with Senators Mancin and Sinema, Mr. President?”

On Tuesday, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed that a “criminal organization likely based in Russia” was resposible for a ransomware attck against meat producer JBS, and said it is “engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals.”

Jean-Pierre also said that the ransomware attacks would have no effect on plans for the two leaders to meet, telling reporters that “President Biden is meeting with Vladimir Putin because of our country’s differences, not in spite of them,” that “President Biden is the most effective communicator of American values and priorities, and hearing directly from President Putin is the most effective way to understand what Russia plans and intends,” and that “it is important for President Biden to sit down with President Putin, face to face, to be clear about where we are, to understand where he is, to try to manage differences and to identify areas where we can make progress.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

