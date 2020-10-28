Juan Williams, designated liberal on Fox News’ The Five, dropped the mic on the panel in a long takedown of the allegations by Tony Bobulinski after co-panelist Greg Gutfeld offered a semi tongue-in-cheek suggestion that the Republicans should undertake a “pre-emptive impeachment” of Joe Biden.

As the group weighed in on the latest claims by Bobulinski about Biden’s son, Hunter, and the former vice president, The Five‘s Kennedy analogized the claims made by the younger Biden’s business partner with the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges against President Donald Trump that led to his impeachment nearly a year ago.

“If Tony Bobulinski is saying Hunter Biden knew about all of this, if any of that is minutely proven and Joe Biden took a dime from any of that, then why wouldn’t you, if you are using the same threshold and the same standard, why would you not impeach Joe Biden?” Kennedy asked. “That is why you have to be careful with these things, because at some point, the entire script will inconveniently flip.”

“Yes, impeachment is contagious,” Gutfeld said, before archly suggesting the GOP exact revenge over it. “Juan, why don’t the Republicans start pre-emptive impeachment on Joe Biden, in case he wins? They could start it tomorrow, what do you think?”

“I think that is a great show, that’s a great show, we should put that one up there, as an idea, I’m sure it would get primetime,” Williams said. “You know, for me the bottom line here is conspiracy theories are very entertaining, including a possible impeachment hearing before the man’s elected. But I would say, how credible is this guy? I just don’t know.”

“What I do know, the Trump camp took him and all their documents to a house in Virginia and had a Wall Street Journal reporter,” Williams noted, alluding to a report by New York Times‘ Ben Smith on the backstory of the story’s proposed rollout. “Somebody at a credible newspaper, our own parent company, that reporter not only listened to him, but went through the documents and came to conclusion that Joe Biden did nothing wrong, no money changed hands to the Bidens.”

“I think, this just isn’t credible,” Williams added, building up steam, and drawing a contrast between the Biden allegations and the third wave of the pandemic that is again killing nearly 1,000 Americans every day. “That is why the media focuses on things people care about, like we can’t go inside restaurants even though it is getting cold, we can’t send our kids to school. That is what people care about, not wild conspiracy theories.”

After a beat of silence, Gutfeld responded, without addressing Williams’ point about the Journal. “The impeachment kept people from thinking or investigating Covid, go back to that origin story,” he said. “Jesse, it didn’t matter if the [Steele] dossier was legal, what happened in the dossier was legal or illegal, it was about being compromised, now the media is saying nothing illegal here, as if that mattered.”

“First of all, Juan’s claim that the Wall Street Journal debunked this story has been debunked,” Jesse Watters then chimed in. “Second of all, I don’t think you read the Wall Street Journal article, they did not debunk this, they helped substantiate what they saw.”

“Jesse, go back, that’s so wrong,” Williams broke in, wagging his finger. “You shouldn’t tell people something like that.”

It’s not clear what “article” Watters may have been referring to, as the Journal ran a nearly simultaneous editorial column and reported story about the allegations from Bobulinski, with the editorial page and news side coming to starkly different conclusions about whether there was any substance to the allegations about wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

