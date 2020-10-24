WATCH: Kamala Harris Delivers Blistering Trump Takedown When Rapper Confronts Her Over Prosecutor Record

Senator and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris delivered a blistering assessment of President Donald Trump in response to rapper and music executive Jermaine Dupri’s questioning of her past record as a prosecutor.

Trump’s attempt to peel off Black men voters has been in the news lately thanks to the Trump campaign’s public embrace of rap and film star Ice Cube, and his partial return of that embrace. But it was Dupri who brought that issue to the fore during a “Shop Talk” event at Atlanta’s The Gathering Place on Friday.

Dupri brought up criticisms of her career as a prosecutor, and said “I don’t know if a lot of my friends have actually heard you say enough about this to convince them, or whether they need to be convinced.”

“Mm-hmm,” Harris said. “I’m glad you brought it up, because also, you have to know that the other side is spinnin’ it.”

“Donald Trump has this goal to turn 20% of Black men out in favor of him,” Harris said, then went to work on Trump’s record of racist statements.

Donald Trump, who pushed, as part of his popularity, the theme that the first black man to be President of the United States was illegitimately there. Donald Trump, who when it came to Charlottesville — On one side peaceful protesters, on the other side neo nazis with swastikas who were hurling racial epithets said ‘fine people on each side‘. Donald Trump who is referring to Black men, Black women, by women by words I will not repeat here, and I’m not talking about myself, I’m talking about others. Donald Trump who refers to countries on the continent as shithole countries. Donald Trump who, in the last debate stood on a debate stage, and refused to condemn white supremacists, and not only did that, didn’t stop there, he said stand back and stand by.

.@KamalaHarris to @jermainedupri on what she tells Black voters concerned with her prosecutorial background: “Yes, I was a prosecutor. I decided to go into a system I knew that was flawed.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/H0ZZYdodUq — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 23, 2020

“Yes, I was a prosecutor. I decided to go in a system that I knew was flawed, to reform it. So yes, I decided to go up the rough side of the mountain, as we say in church. And I didn’t fix the entire system,” Harris went on to say, and described some of her progressive work as a prosecutor.

“But the concern that I have about the theory, if you will, is that it suggests Black people shouldn’t be prosecutors” It suggests that you don’t love your community or want to reform the system, because you’ve decided to go in it,” Harris went on to say, according to a pool report from the event.

