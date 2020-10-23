WATCH: Jason Whitlock Asks Trump if Ice Cube’s Help and 50 Cent’s Support Show ‘Turn’ with Black Voters

Pro-Trump sportswriter Jason Whitlock asked President Donald Trump if recent praise from rap and film stars Ice Cube and 50 Cent signals a “turn” in Black voters’ attitudes toward Trump’s presidency.

Whitlock scored an exclusive interview with Trump this week, the bulk of which he spent pushing back on the notion that Democrats are better for Black Americans than Republicans.

To that end, Whitlock asked Trump about recent shows of support from the rappers/actors.

He began by referencing Ice Cube’s recent outing as an adviser on the Trump campaign’s “Platinum Plan” for Black America — Cube has made clear he is not endorsing Trump, but has praised the campaign for making “adjustments” to its plan that he, alas, could not specifically identify — and asked why Trump’s relationship with the Black community deteriorated since the days when he was constantly being name-checked in rap records.

However, Trump went off on a tangent about Jesse Jackson and Rod Blagojevich. Whitlock tried again.

“We’ve seen Ice Cube work with you, as 50 Cent, another popular rapper, has endorsed you, Kanye [West],” Whitlock said, and asked “Are we seeing a turn where people are starting to evaluate you on your record and policy and performance rather than personality?”

50 Cent recently tweeted in support of Trump based on a flawed analysis of Joe Biden’s tax plan.

“I think so,” Trump responded, adding “and I think what else is happening is for a hundred years, the Democrats have had the Black vote. A hundred years. I mean it’s been forever.”

“And they, look at Baltimore, look at Oakland, look at all of these places that are doing horribly, and I think a lot of people are saying ‘Hey wait a minute, this is not right. We’ve been, you know, automatic,’ it’s almost like, I don’t know why, they keep going, it’s a habit,” Trump continued. “It’s almost a habit to vote for a Democrat.”

“And now you have a lot of people going into the Republican party, Black representative, you have a young woman in Baltimore, I think, I don’t know? She’s fantastic,” Trump said, apparently referring to congressional candidate Kim Klacik.

“I don’t know if she can win or not because you know it’s like almost 100% Democrat, but it shouldn’t be. And I bet she does very well, I don’t I mean I don’t know how she’s going to do, she should do great. But you see more and more of that, Jason, and I think it’s a great thing,” Trump said.

Watch the clip above via OutKick.

