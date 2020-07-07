WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Admits She Hasn’t Seen Mary Trump Book But Insists ‘It is a Book of Falsehoods’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that she hasn’t seen Mary Trump’s new tell-all book, yet repeatedly insisted that the tome is a “book of falsehoods.”

McEnany briefly gaggled with reporters on the driveway to the White House on Tuesday, and was immediately asked for the White House reaction to Mary Trump’s upcoming book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

“No response, other than that it’s a book of falsehoods, and that’s about it,” McEnany said, and moved on to several other topics.

But NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander decided to take another crack at it a few moments later.

“Kayleigh, the Mary Trump book just came out right now, you guys probably haven’t seen a copy of it yet at this point obviously. But the accusations, she’s a criminal psychologist, says the president is narcissistic, lying as a means of self-aggrandizement, all sorts of allegations,” Alexander said, and asked “Your response to that on his behalf?”

“It’s ridiculous, absurd allegations that have absolutely no bearing in truth,” McEnany said, and added “I have yet to see the book, but it is a book of falsehoods.”

Mary Trump is President Donald Trump’s niece, but according to Ms. Trump’s book, that didn’t stop him from complimenting her physical attributes. She writes that when she was 29 years old, Trump saw her in a bathing suit and shorts, and exclaimed “Holy shit, Mary. You’re stacked.”

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

