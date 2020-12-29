WATCH: Kelly Loeffler Gets Painted Into a Corner on Fox & Friends, Forced to Come Out in Support of $2,000 Relief Payment

With just one week left before her fate — as well as that of the United States Senate’s — is decided, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is being forced to go against much of her caucus in support of a broadly popular measure.

Tuesday morning on Fox & Friends, host Will Cain put Loeffler on the spot regarding the $2,000 relief payout passed by the House on Monday night. Cain cited President Donald Trump’s support for the $2,000 checks, compared to the $600 in the original coronavirus relief bill, and asked the Georgia senator where she stands.

“Will you support that bill, that encouragement from the president, once it gets to the Senate?” Cain asked.

In a response sure to make Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) squirm, Loeffler was forced to come out in favor of the bigger checks.

“I’ve stood by the president 100 percent of the time,” Loeffler said. “I’m proud to do that and I’ve said absolutely, we need to get relief to Americans now and I will support that.”

Polling in Georgia shows direct stimulus checks to be overwhelmingly popular, even among the state’s Republicans. Ahead of her Jan. 5 runoff election against Rev. Raphael Warnock, Loeffler cannot afford to go against such a large faction of the electorate on such a high-profile issue. The question now, though, is whether McConnell will bring the $2,000 check proposal to the floor at all.

