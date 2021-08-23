A left-wing political action committee released an ad on Monday that mistook Ohio Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for one of his colleagues in the Democratic Party, Texas Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

The ad was an effort to target nine House Democrats asking that an infrastructure proposal in Congress be considered separately from $3.5 trillion in unrelated spending. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) is seeking to pass the additional expenditures through a process known as reconciliation, which would eliminate the need for Republican votes.

>@justicedems have a new ad hitting moderate Dems for their demands on infrastructure Here’s the problem: it features the wrong Gonzalez. It has Ohio GOP @RepAGonzalez not @RepGonzalez A rookie error. pic.twitter.com/G4E5GAWrJu — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 23, 2021

The ad, which is still live at the time of this post, says the nine Democrats were “sabotaging” President Joe Biden’s agenda as a picture of the nine flashed in the background. Gonzalez’s noticeably hairless head could be seen among eight of his Democratic counterparts, while Texas’ Democratic Gonzalez was noticeably absent. Democrats in the group included Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA), Ed Case (HI), Jim Costa (CA), Henry Cuellar (TX), Jared Golden (ME), Josh Gottheimer (NJ), Kurt Schrader (OR), and Filemon Vela (TX).

NEW: Progressives (@WorkingFamilies, @IndivisibleTeam, @sunrisemvmt, and Organize For Justice) launch six figure ad-buy targeting nine obstructionist Democrats blocking Biden infrastructure deal pic.twitter.com/hV8TIiNlox — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) August 23, 2021

The eight Democrats featured in the ad — along with Texas’ Democratic Gonzalez — published a Sunday op-ed in The Washington Post saying they were “firmly opposed to holding the president’s infrastructure legislation hostage to reconciliation,” which they said risked “passage and the bipartisan support behind it.”

Watch the ad above via Twitter.

