WATCH LIVE: Historic Coronation of King Charles III

The coronation of King Charles III was as big a deal on cable news as it was across the pond on Saturday. Watch it live here!

All three cable news networks carried the coronation live, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden represented the United States by attending.

President Joe Biden did not attend, which drew criticism from conservatives and questions from the press on the heels of the announce,ent that Biden would not be going. From that briefing:

Q Thanks, Karine. If I could follow up just on the coronation. Aside from the readout that the President had with the King, can you just explain why it’s not the President himself going to represent the U.S. and the First Lady instead? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, the President is looking forward — he had a great conversation, has a good relationship with King Charles III. And they’ve — they — as you know, they’ve met before. And there’s a lot of shared interests and shared values of issues that they want to discuss and they will continue to discuss, one of them being climate change. And — and at some time in the future, the King invited the President for a state visit. He accepted and that will happen. Just don’t have anything further to share on that. Go ahead. Q Thanks, Karine. Are you concerned that the British people might see this as a snub that the President is not going? I know Presidents haven’t gone in the past, but now we have airplanes and much more modern technology that makes these kinds of trips easy to do. And what does this say about the special relationship? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: No, they should not see it as a snub. Not at all. Again, the President has a good relationship with the King. They had a friendly conversation. And I will leave it at that. It is not a snub.

When reached for comment in April, the White House pointed to the copious number of reports that note U.S. presidents have never attended the coronations of British monarchs, and expressed confusion that reporters from outlets that have reported it’s the norm keep acting like it’s the opposite.

Watch above via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com