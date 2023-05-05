DeSantis Brags Disney Hasn’t ‘Made a Peep’ After He Retaliated Against It For Opposing Bill He Supported

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis boasted during an interview that The Walt Disney Company has stopped publicly opposing policies he supports since he began waging war against it last year.

DeSantis targeted Disney after company executives spoke out against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill he signed into law last year. The legislation banned discussion of sexuality in classrooms from kindergarten through third grade, and it has since been extended through the twelfth grade.

The governor sought – and got – the revocation of Disney’s special self-governing status last year. On Friday, he signed a bill allowing a governing board to void development agreements the company had approved.

Disney is suing Florida over what it says is a “targeted campaign of government retaliation.”

During an interview with Newsmax that aired Friday, host John Bachman asked the governor about his fight with Mickey Mouse.

“First, the big issue with Disney was they exercised a lot of political influence in this town,” DeSantis said. “And they tried to fight us on things like parents’ rights and things that are really important to the people of Florida. We beat them on that. We signed a parents’ rights bill and we’ve expanded protections and we’ve done a lot of stuff to go back and fight woke ideology.”

DeSantis then bragged that Disney has been silent on political matters since he took action against the company.

“Since our skirmish last year, Disney has not been involved in any of those issues,” he continued. “They have not made a peep. That ultimately is the most important – that Disney is not allowed to pervert the system to the detriment of Floridians.”

As Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent argued on Tuesday, DeSantis bragged about attacking Disney in his autobiography published this year.

“DeSantis’s book brags about his rapid mobilization of the state legislature to target Disney’s tax district,” Sargent wrote. “The same passage declares that this happened because of the company’s ‘support of indoctrinating young schoolchildren in woke gender identity politics.’ That admits to retribution against speech opposing his legislation.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

