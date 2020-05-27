WATCH LIVE: NASA and SpaceX Rocket Launch (UPDATE: Never Mind)

UPDATE: The launch has been rescheduled for Saturday due to weather conditions.

Standing down from launch today due to unfavorable weather in the flight path. Our next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2020

The NASA and SpaceX manned rocket launch is set to take off at 4:33 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will be heading on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to the International Space Station for the first manned launch from U.S. soil since 2011.

“As the final flight test for SpaceX, this mission will validate the company’s crew transportation system, including the launch pad, rocket, spacecraft, and operational capabilities,” explained NASA. “This also will be the first time NASA astronauts will test the spacecraft systems in orbit.”

Watch live above via NASA.

