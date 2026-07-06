In his final TV role, Rob Reiner has appeared as George Washington in a sketch eviscerating President Donald Trump as a “narcissistic pr*ck,” among other things.

The episode of Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness aired on Friday, but the clip has been making the rounds on social media in the days since.

Warning: Graphic language:

president washington and larry david talking about a certain president pic.twitter.com/PIZgEoXnI6 — Decimus (@novaugustus) July 4, 2026

In the clip, Reiner, as Washington, announces he will not seek a third term as president, saying, “In order to ensure the success of our fledgling democracy, I believe that no man should serve more than two terms as president, and I hope that future presidents will follow my lead.”

That’s when David, appearing as an audience member, cuts in, asking, “What if some future president doesn’t follow your lead and runs for a third term?”

As David is told Congress can “pass a constitutional amendment that would prohibit that,” he fires back: “Well, what if there’s some assh*le in office, some narcissistic pr*ck who doesn’t follow the Constitution?”

Reiner assures him that the Supreme Court would never allow it.

“What if the Supreme Court was a bunch of yes men, and Congress is a bunch of p*ssies who care more about party than country?” David fired back.

As Washington advocated for a “peaceful transfer of power where the loser accepts the results of the election, and full-throatedly endorses the victor,” David shouted: “Anyone who doesn’t accept the results of a free and fair election is a sociopath.”

David went on, arguing that a future commander in chief could use the presidency to enrich himself and his family, send troops into American cities to terrorize and even kill American citizens, “all to distract from the fact that he was friends with a pedophile.”

As David’s character charged that a future president could attack the colleges and free press and “silence anyone who dares criticize him,” Jimmy Kimmel, appearing in a surprise cameo as another early American, asks, “Ah, come on! That could never happen!”

“Are you suggesting that the president would taketh the time to challenge anyone who would make fun of him as if he were a big baby?” Kimmel asked.

David agrees, adding that anyone who would do such a thing is “an insecure, lying assh*le who would even cheat at golf!”

Eventually, a brawl erupts within the audience.

As the camera closes in on Reiner as he tries and fails to calm the fighting crowd, he signs off the sketch with, “We’re f*cked.”

The appearance is the last TV appearance of Reiner, who was found dead alongside his wife, Michelle Reiner, in their California home back in December 2025.

Their son, Nick, has been arrested for the shocking murder, and is currently awaiting trial.

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