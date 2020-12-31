WATCH LIVE: New York City Celebrations And The New Years Eve Ball Drop for 2021

Ring in the 2021 New Year by watching the celebrations happening in New York City’s Times Square, with the New Year’s Eve Ball slated to drop at midnight.

Not even the wild year of 2020 could stop the ball from being hoisted above the city lights to welcome in the new year of 2021.

The design of this year’s New Year’s Eve Ball has over 192 Waterford Crystal triangles.

“For Times Square 2021, 192 Waterford Crystal triangles introduce the new Gift of Happiness design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward like a beautiful sunny day bringing warm smiles and happiness,” according to the Times Square website.

Watch the live NYC celebrations above.

