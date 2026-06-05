‘The Man Is Asleep!’ Chris Hayes Chuckles at ‘Daily Thing’ of Trump Appearing to Nod Off Again

MS NOW’s Chris Hayes said he feels like he is “losing” it whenever he sees President Donald Trump appearing to fall asleep during public appearances.

On Friday’s All In, Hayes teed up a clip of Trump from the previous day, when the president held a press gaggle at the White House.

“I gotta take a moment to play you this clip from a press conference yesterday in the Oval Office,” Hayes told viewers. “You will see the EPA chief, Lee Zeldin, speaking to reporters while standing beside Donald Trump in the Oval Office.”

In the clip, Trump, who is sitting behind the Resolute Desk, begins to lean back and to the side, as if listing. He closes his eyes for an extended period of time, opens them suddenly, and then closes them again. The pattern repeats multiple times.

Hayes then welcomed CT Insider’s Philip Bump and MS NOW’s Lisa Rubin to the program.

“I saw that yesterday, and I do feel like we are getting so acclimated to the absurdity of this man falling asleep in public in front of everyone, and then his eyes shooting up the way that my dog’s does when I startle her coming down the stairs,” Hayes said as the clip of Trump rolled again. “I feel like I’m losing my mind. It’s like, that is not– how is that the president of the United States, Philip, standing, sitting in front of everyone. This is now a daily thing. Look. Look! He’s asleep! The man is asleep! He’s not resting his eyes!”

“I don’t understand why he keeps doing this,” Bump replied. “This is constantly something that’s drawing attention to himself. Just stand up, is one recommendation I might offer him. But it’s also sort of fascinating to see the extent to which this has become a litmus test. It is impossible for his supporters to say anything other than, “No, no, no, you’re wrong. He’s not looking tired at all.” Which, ‘Orwellian’ is overblown, but it very much is. You have to deny the evidence of your eyes. Like dude’s falling asleep, and maybe he should not put himself in that position.”

Trump’s apparent dozing set liberal social media ablaze, with the Democratic Party’s official account deeming him “The Commander-in-Sleep.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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