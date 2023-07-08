New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman revealed that the “Farmers for Trump” hats being thrown into the crowd by ex-President Donald Trump at a rally were not made in the United States.

Trump gave a speech Friday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa to a crowd of about 1,000 people — a farmer-heavy crowd. Trump walked onto a stage festooned with “Farmers for Trump” signs and threw “Farmers for Trump” hats into the crowd as the soundtrack assured all present that proudness to be an American was strictly enforced.

Haberman — an influential analyst to whom Trump pays a lot of attention — has a network of Trumpworld sources, as well as contacts she has developed over years of reporting on Trump.

One of those sources outed the “Farmers for Trump” hats as not-so-proud to be American. Haberman wrote on Twitter that “A source passes along a photo of one of the hats at the Iowa farmers for trump event, which has a label saying it was made in Bangladesh. A spox hasn’t responded about it yet.”

A source passes along a photo of one of the hats at the Iowa farmers for trump event, which has a label saying it was made in Bangladesh. A spox hasn’t responded about it yet. pic.twitter.com/3cR2XOqm7P — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 7, 2023

The photo shows a clear “Made in Bangladesh” tag on the hat. The identity of the source remains a mystery.

Trump spoke for over an hour to a crowd that seems small numerically, but overflowed the room, according to The Star-Herald:

Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign event here Friday to loud cheers from a crowd heavy with Nebraskans. The event, which was billed as “remarks,” rather than a rally, drew more than 1,000 people to the Mid-America Center, enough to overflow the room. Several people watched through the open doors as Trump fired up the audience with a wide-ranging speech. His talk ranged from the achievements of his term in office to making fun of his opponents, along with warnings about the decline of America.

Watch Trump’s intro above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com