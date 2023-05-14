WATCH: Masked White Supremacist Patriot Front Members March Through the National Mall

Hundreds of masked fascists from the Patriot Front white nationalist movement were monitored by the police as they paraded through the National Mall in Washington D.C.

The Daily Mail approximated 200 marchers showed up on Saturday as they made their way around the Washington Monument and other parts of the National Mall. The marchers’ faces were concealed by sunglasses and white masks, and they carried an assortment of shields, megaphones, upside-down American flags and banners declaring “Reclaim America” and “Strong families make strong nations.”

Metropolitan police officers escorted the marchers as counter-protesters heckled the demonstration. The march reportedly went on for about an hour without any injuries or arrests before the marchers put their props into U-Haul vans and then headed into the metro while officers gave them the chance to enter alone.

The Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League both describe Patriot Front as a white nationalist, pro-fascist movement that demands America be formed into a White ethnostate under a pan-European identity that prohibits people of color from being labeled as American. The group was formed when its founder, Thomas Rousseau, led members to splinter off of the Vanguard America neo-Nazi organization after a dispute following the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

News2Share Editor-in-Chief Ford Fischer explained that Patriot Front’s typical MO is “the group generally shows up unannounced to other groups’ protests or holds their own without seeking permits in an attempt to avoid press or counter-protesters. Meanwhile, they tend to film themselves so that they can release their own constructed narratives of the events they show up at.”

Watch above via News2Share.

[H/T Ford Fischer]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com