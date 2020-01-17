WATCH Mayor Pete Disrupted By Singing Climate Protesters in New Hampshire: ‘I Can’t Make Out Your Song!’

Former South Bend Mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was disrupted by protesters in New Hampshire, but handled the situation by affably telling the group “I can’t make out your song!”

During a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire Friday, Mayor Pete was interrupted by 37 climate change protesters who sang and held signs claiming that Buttigieg “Takes Money From Fossil Fuel Billionaires.”

“See some inaccurate information going on up here, so let’s just dispatch with that real quick,” Buttigieg said, reading the signs, and added “I’ve taken the fossil fuel pledge, and I am determined to bring about solutions on climate change.”

“We are fighting for our future, something something strong,” the protesters sang.

“Thanks for coming,” Buttigieg said, and added “I can’t make out your song, but we definitely want the same things.”

“Are we ready to do what’s actually going to take to come together and solve these problems?” he said, to applause from supporters.

Alison Frisella, whose Twitter bio lists her as a “summer fellow” with Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, tweeted about the protest.

“Today 37 of us from @RightsNH, @NHYouthMovement, @350action, & @CPDAction disrupted Pete Buttigieg in Concord,” Frisella wrote, adding “Pete has taken money from Craig Hall, the chairman of a fossil fuel investment firm. We cannot trust Pete to stand for climate justice when he takes fossil fuel money.”

WMUR political director Adam Sexton flagged Frisella’s connection to the Warren campaign, then later noted that the campaign “clarifies she is not a paid member of the campaign but is active with @lesleyforliz,” a college group supportive of Warren.

Buttigieg has signed the pledge he described, which states “I pledge not to take contributions over $200 from oil, gas, and coal industry executives, lobbyists, and PACs and instead prioritize the health of our families, climate, and democracy over fossil fuel industry profits.”

Craig Hall was the host of the now-infamous “wine cave” fundraiser, and is a longtime Democratic donor who has given to candidates like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as an investor who made billions in the energy sector, but he’s not an executive or a lobbyist.

